What to Watch Friday: ’20/20’ interviews woman who murdered millionaire husband

20/20: Five Weddings & A Murder (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” has the first exclusive TV interview with Margaret Rudin since her prison release after 20 years behind bars for murdering her millionaire husband, Ron Rudin. Margaret Rudin, who still maintains her innocence, spent more than two years on the run as one of America’s Most Wanted following an indictment in the case. In this interview, Rudin opens up about why she never took any of the multiple plea deal offers she received over the years, her desire to prove her innocence and her life now as a 77-year-old great-grandmother. The report also features an interview with the judge in the Rudin’s trial, and with Rudin’s attorney, Greg Mullanax. Mullanax walks correspondent Ryan Smith through the crime scene where authorities found Ron’s car after he went missing. We also get interviews with the prosecutor on the case, Rudin’s former defense attorney, and the holdout juror who said that voting for Rudin’s conviction was the biggest regret of her life.

Dateline: The Widower (9 p.m., NBC) - We get the second episode in a three-episode docuseries about Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. Tonight, detectives hit the road to learn about Randolph’s five other marraiges and three dead wives, discovering that he’s been on trial before in a case resembling Sharon’s.

I Care A Lot (Netflix) - In this new film, Rosamund Pike is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair, nor square.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.