What to Watch Wednesday: A new Pelé documentary and ‘NOVA’ looks at life on Mars

NOVA: Looking For Life on Mars (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - NASA launches the Mars 2020 Mission to search for signs of life on Mars. The mission marks the first time a rover will land in Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta known to be one of the most dangerous areas for a spacecraft to land.

Pelé (Netflix) - OK, so this actually premiered yesterday, but we missed it — and it looks great. This feature documentary tells the story of iconic footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he attained. As well as unprecedented interview access to Pelé, the film includes astounding archive footage and interviews with legendary former teammates, including Zagallo, Jairzinho and Rivellino. The story looks back at the extraordinary 12-year period in which Pelé, the only man to win three World Cup titles, went from young superstar in 1958 to national hero in 1970 — a radical yet turbulent era in Brazil’s history.

