What to Watch on Monday: ‘Bachelor’ Matt James has a tense talk with his dad

Raleigh native Matt James in the March 8 episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC. ABC

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - We’re nearing the end, folks. Matt James is down to three women and he has met their families. Tonight it’s time for “fantasy dates” (that means overnight). Also tonight, Matt addresses the relationship from his past that has previously held him back with women. According to previews, it looks like that might mean a tense conversation between Matt and his father, Manny James. The Raleigh native was raised by his mother and is very close to her. From what he has indicated on the show and in interviews, his father wasn’t in the picture much. Don’t forget that we recap the show each Monday night.

In Pursuit: The Missing (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Callahan Walsh, who appeared in “In Pursuit with John Walsh” with his father, John Walsh, leads this new hour-long special highlighting missing person cases. Tonight’s program will look at two mysterious disappearances: the June 2020 disappearance of 29-year-old Lauren Dumolo from Cape Coral, Florida; and the 2017 missing persons case of then 15-year-old Sophie Reeder in Ft. Lauderdale. The show will also spotlight missing children from across the country. Callahan Walsh is a spokesperson and child advocate for the National Center for the Missing & Exploited Children.

