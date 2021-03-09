What to Watch on Tuesday: Long Island Serial Killer documentary series begins

Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate The Long Island Serial Killer for the first season of the “Unraveled” anthology series on Discovery Plus. Discovery Plus

Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer (Discovery+) - The new “Unraveled” anthology series begins with a season led by investigative journalists Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter, telling the untold story of the search for the Long Island Serial Killer. Set against a backdrop of police corruption, sexual misconduct and cover ups at the highest levels of the Suffolk County Police Department, Jensen and Linkletter search for answers to one of the biggest unsolved murder mysteries in American history. Both Long Island natives, Jensen and Linkletter start their story after police discover the bodies of 11 women, highlighting witnesses that have been silenced, a web of corruption and a potential police cover-up. At the center of suspicion is police chief James Burke, who dismantled the LISK team and blocked the FBI from assisting with the case. Burke was later arrested and convicted on civil rights violations, and with his departure from the police force, more people connected to the investigation are talking about corruption and how that may have impacted the investigation — and how Burke may have been tied to the deaths. There’s also an “Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer” podcast, which releases its finale episode today.

Soul of a Nation (10 p.m., ABC) - Actress Marsai Martin hosts a look at the next generation of Black Americans and their unique ability to trailblaze, innovate and live on the cutting-edge no matter what they have to overcome. A performance by H.E.R.

