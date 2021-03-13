What to Watch on Saturday: 48 HOURS looks at Visine copycat killings in the Carolinas

“48 HOURS” correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on murders in North and South Carolina caused by Visine eye drop poisoning. 48 HOURS/ CBS

A House on Fire (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A second week of a movie inspired by an Ann Rule true crime book. In this one, Debora Green is a brilliant doctor with a genius IQ who appeared to be living the American dream: her own medical practice, marriage to a handsome star doctor, three loving children and a beautiful home in an affluent Kansas City suburb. But in reality, the marriage was rocky. Deb had a difficult personality and was unable to get along with other doctors. She also abused pills and alcohol and envied her husband’s successful medical career. These problems masked her underlying mental illness, which finally led to the 1995 catastrophic fire that destroyed her family.

Blue Ridge (8 p.m., INSP) - In this new movie on the INSP channel, murder in a sleepy town at the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains refuels a longtime feud between two of the community’s most powerful families. The new sheriff, Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech), finds himself in a race to solve the murder before ‘mountain justice’ takes over and the townspeople take the law into their own hands.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant looks at two cases, from North and South Carolina, that involve murder by Visine eye drops. In the first, Lana Clayton told police she found her millionaire businessman husband Steven Clayton dead at the bottom of the staircase in their Lake Wylie home in July 2018. At first, investigators believed he died from a heart attack. But Steven’s nephew, a police officer in a nearby town, was suspicious and the family asked for an autopsy and toxicology test. The tests showed that the chemical tetrahydrozoline — an ingredient in Visine and other brands of eye drops — was found in his blood. When given orally, tetrahydrozoline can put someone in a coma in 15 to 30 minutes and cause a heart attack, forensic toxicologists working on the case say. Then, two months later — and 12 miles down the road in Mount Holly, N.C. — a young woman named Stacy Hunsucker was found dead in her home by her husband Jason, and tetrahydrozoline was found in her system. Investigators believe it was a copycat killing. “48 Hours” reports on developments in both cases.

