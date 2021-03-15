What to Watch Monday: Raleigh’s Matt James makes a decision in ‘Bachelor’ finale

Raleigh native Matt James in the Season 25 finale of “The Bachelor,” airing March 15, 2021, on ABC. ABC

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - In tonight’s finale, Raleigh native Matt James introduces Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young to his mom, and then makes a decision about which woman he wants a future with. Will it be Rachael or Michelle? Will there be an engagement? And are they still together? That last question will be answered in the third hour, when After the Final Rose (hosted by Emmanuel Acho) updates us on the current situation and reveals the new “Bachelorette” star (oh hey, Katie). Here’s everything you need to know about Matt James and this season of “The Bachelor.” And of course, we’ll have a recap here tonight, updating throughout the episode.

Bulletproof (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Bishop, along with Pike and his family head to South Africa for a much-needed vacation; a new acquaintance of Pike’s daughter goes missing and the boys land right in the middle of a case, a shoot-out and a very sticky situation.

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., Fox) - Elizabeth Vargas is joined by retired detective Paul Holes and defense attorney Yodit Tewolde to shine a spotlight on America’s most wanted fugitives in this series reboot.

