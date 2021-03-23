Tampa’s loss is Raleigh’s gain: CBS 17 welcomes a new evening anchor

CBS 17 welcomes a new weekday evening anchor this week.

Rod Carter, a journalist with 30 years of experience, joins co-anchor Angela Taylor and chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein for the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WNCN starting Monday, March 22.

Carter takes over the weekday evening slot formerly filled by Marius Payton, who left the station in January and currently anchors at WSMV News 4 in Nashville, Tennessee. Russ Bowen had been filling in for Payton, and will continue anchoring the 5:30 p.m. weekday evening newscast along with Taylor.

Carter comes to WNCN, a CBS affiliate, from Tampa’s WFLA Channel 8, an NBC affiliate, where he worked for more than two decades as a reporter and weekday evening anchor. Both stations are owned by Nexstar Media.

Before his departure, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor declared March 12 “Rod Carter Day,” in recognition for his years of service as a journalist and for his volunteer work in the community.

Carter is a Florida A&M University graduate and is on the board of the National Association of Black Journalists, where he has instructed students in broadcasting courses and served as a mentor.

Rod Carter co-anchors the weekday evening newcasts for WNCN CBS 17 in Raleigh. WNCN

CBS 17 anchor lineup

Here’s where the WNCN CBS 17 lineups now stand:

▪ Bill Young and Randi Ayala anchor weekday mornings, 4:30 to 7 a.m., with Bill Reh at weather and Laura Smith at traffic.

▪ Bill Young is back at noon, with Liz Ortiz, and Reh is still on for weather.

▪ Angela Taylor and Rod Carter anchor 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Wes Hohenstein at weather.

▪ Taylor and Russ Bowen anchor the 5:30 p.m. broadcast, along with Hohenstein at weather.

▪ On weekends, Holden Kurwicki anchors at 6 a.m. (plus 7 a.m. on Sundays) and Melissa LeFevre has weather.

▪ Maggie Newland anchors the Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11 p.m. news, with Nick Sturdivant, and Brian Hutton Jr. is on weather.