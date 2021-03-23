What to Watch Tuesday: True crime doc tracks mother seeking justice for her son

Lovely Varughese investigates the death of her son Pavin in the Discovery+ documentary “Who Killed My Son?” Shajan Karottu/In The Light Studios

Who Killed My Son? (Discovery+) - Journalist Soledad O’Brien executive produced and narrates this two-hour documentary, which looks at the 2014 murder of Pravin Varughese, an Indian American college student at Southern Illinois University. Pravin went to a house party in Carbondale, IL., on Feb. 12, 2014, and was never seen alive again. It took five days to discover his body, but the push to find out how Pravin’s life truly ended lasted years. There were rumors that the 19-year-old’s death was his own doing, and accusations of drugs, alcohol and foul play inundated the case. But Pravin’s mother, Lovely Varughese felt certain there was more to the story than the authorities let on. Fighting what she believed to be prejudice, deception and a flawed legal system, Lovely refused to give up on the memory of Pravin.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - NC State vs. South Florida at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia at 5:30 on ESPNU, Virginia Tech vs. Baylor at 7 on ESPN2 and Syracuse vs. UConn at 9 on ESPN.

American Masters: Flannery (8 p.m., PBS NC) - A new American Masters documentary on the life and work of author Flannery O’Connor, featuring archival footage, newly discovered journals and interviews with Mary Karr, Tommy Lee Jones and Hilton Als.

Genius: Aretha (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Parts 5 and 6 of this Aretha Franklin miniseries air tonight. In the first episode, Aretha records her protest album “Young, Gifted and Black.” At 10, Aretha records her best-selling live Gospel album “Amazing Grace” in 1972 at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, ignoring her sibling’s pleas to record instead at New Bethel with their father, C.L. Franklin.

Soul of a Nation: Black Joy (10 p.m., ABC) - Tonight, an exploration of comedy within the Black community and how Black people have used humor and music in hard times. Featured: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Yo, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, Michelle Buteau and Erin Jackson.

Frontline (10 p.m., PBS NC) - Two stories tonight about those living during a pandemic: COVID-19 reshapes the grieving process at Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans, and a mother’s fight against COVID-19 and to see her son.

