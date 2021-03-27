What to Watch on Saturday: VC Andrews’ ‘All That Glitters’ movie on Lifetime

“All That Glitters,” the third movie in VC Andrews’ Landry Family series, airs at 8 p.m. March 27 on Lifetime. Lifetime

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (ESPN, ESPN2) - More games today. Of local interest, NC State vs. Indiana at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Go Pack!

52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - This year’s ceremonies are virtual, recognizing winners in more than 60 award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film and activism. Beyonce wins big. This also airs on BET, VH1, MTV, Paramount, Comedy Central, TV Land and CMTV.

All That Glitters (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The third movie in Lifetime’s Landry Family series from VC Andrews picks up as Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno) is driven from the Dumas mansion and returns to her beloved childhood home in the bayou, where she’s intent on creating a new life for her baby girl, Pearl. Ruby’s high school sweetheart, Paul (Sam Duke), is there to support her, and when he moves her into his impressive home, she has new hope for the future. But Ruby can’t escape the judging eyes of Paul’s mother Gladys (Kristian Alfonso) who knows Ruby and Paul’s dark secret. Also, Giselle continues to torment Ruby when she reveals news about Beau (Ty Wood), Pearl’s real father and Ruby’s true love. The first two movies in this series — “Ruby” and “Pearl in the Mist” — premiered last weekend and will air again today before “Glitter” (“Ruby” at 4 p.m. and “Pearl” at 6 p.m.). The fourth and final movie, “Hidden Jewel,” airs tomorrow.

Tina (8 p.m., HBO) - A new feature documentary provides a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The doc features interviews with Tina herself, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her. It also features never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos. This will also stream on HBO Max.

“Tina,” a new documentary about musician Tina Turner, premieres on HBO on March 26, 2021. HBO

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, sparks fly between a woman who runs a boot came for the brokenhearted and a reporter who’s investigating whether it’s a fad or phenomenon.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - The show investigates the kidnapping of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who vanished 36 years ago from Greeley, Colorado. Just last year, former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steven Pankey was investigated for Jonelle’s murder after he said, without prompting, that he was a suspect in the case. He was arrested in December 2020. Richard Schlesinger has exclusive interviews with Jonelle’s family and friends, the mayor of Greeley Colo., and Pankey’s attorney.

