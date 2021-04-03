What to Watch Saturday: New Robin Roberts-produced movie about a gospel legend

Danielle Brooks, right, as Mahalia Jackson, with Rob Demery, left, as Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Lifetime movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” LIFETIME

The Ten Commandments (7 p.m., ABC) - The airing of this 1956 film is an Easter weekend tradition. Raised as an Egyptian prince, Moses (Charlton Heston) discovers his Hebrew heritage, hears God’s call, and engages in a bitter battle with the Pharaoh Ramses (Yul Brynner) to free the Jews from slavery, leading them to the Promised Land.

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Robin Roberts-produced biopic about Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks) traces the gospel legend’s life from an early age through her years as a revered gospel figure who melded her music with the civil rights movement. Her recording of the song “Move on Up a Little Higher” sold millions of copies, skyrocketing her to international fame and gave her the opportunity to perform at diverse settings including in front of a racially integrated audience at the prestigious Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball. It also stars Joaquina Kalukango, Jason Dirden, Olivia Washington and Rob Demery.

One Perfect Wedding (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a happy couple plan the perfect wedding at the same place where their romance began.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) hosts and St. Vincent performs.

