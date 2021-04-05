What to Watch on Monday: The start of Ken Burns’ ‘Hemingway’ documentary

Ernest Hemingway at his home, Finca Vigia, in Cuba, ca. 1950s. Hemingway is the subject of a new three-part documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, airing on PBS. A.E. Hotchner

Hemingway (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Ken Burns’ latest is a three-part documentary series on Ernest Hemingway, one of America’s greatest and most influential writers. The six-hour series, from Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Hemingway, interweaving his eventful biography with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, to reveal the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created. Tonight’s first part covers Hemingway as he volunteers for the Red Cross during World War I, and his life after moving to Paris, as he finds success with his second novel, “A Farewell to Arms.” The next two parts air Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., Fox) - Tonight’s episode highlights fugitives Raymond McLeod, John and Julieanne Dimitrion, and Sam Cross.

