What to Watch on Monday: A documentary on the life of ‘Wizard of Oz’ creator

American Oz (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Experience documentary explores the life and times of author L. Frank Baum, the creator of one of the most beloved, enduring and classic American narratives, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Bear Grylls inspires Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) with mountaineering training in the La Sal mountains.

