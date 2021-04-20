What to Watch on Tuesday: Hulu premieres new Bigfoot documentary series

The three-part documentary series “Sasquatch” premieres on Hulu on April 20. HULU

Sasquatch (Hulu) - This new three-part documentary series from Duplass Brothers Productions and director Joshua Rofé is an investigation into rumors of a bizarre twenty-five year old triple homicide said to be the work of a mythical creature. The series synopsis: “While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.”

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Journalists Gretchen Carlson and Don Lemon overcome biases in their careers, drawing parallels to relatives who also met challenges.

Cruel Summer (9 p.m., Freeform) - In this new series, a popular teen goes missing in the 90s, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10 p.m., HBO) - Among tonight’s stories is a look at how the absence of sports has left some young athletes without their structure, support system, physical outlet and sense of identity, which has contributed to a mental health crisis that has largely been overlooked against the backdrop of the pandemic. Kavitha Davidson reports on the rise in mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety, among young athletes as they navigate a world without sports.

Philly DA (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This new Independent Lens docuseries details the dramatic work inside the office of current Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a fiery civil rights attorney who won a longshot campaign for D.A.in 2017 and has continued to make headlines ever since. While the show follows the Philly D.A.’s office and the people its policies affect, the eight-part series is an entry point for exploring complex, systemic issues facing communities all around the country including mass incarceration, the lack of accountability in policing, systemic racism in the legal system, and the debate over how resources are best spent to achieve public safety.

