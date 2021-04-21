Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘America vs. The World’ looks at US healthcare system

“Critical Care: America vs. the World” is presented by PBS NewsHour.
“Critical Care: America vs. the World” is presented by PBS NewsHour. CQYoung PBS NewsHour

The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox) - The top four singers from both Group A and Group B unite for a big sing-off in a double-elimination episode.

Critical Care: America vs. The World (10 p.m., PBS NC) - PBS NewsHour presents a special looking at the highs and lows of America’s health care system, and how four other nations provide health care affordably, despite a worldwide pandemic. America’s health care system is both innovative and deeply unequal, creating world-class, life-saving technologies, but leaving millions without basic health insurance. What lessons can the U.S. learn from abroad about narrowing that gap?

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use