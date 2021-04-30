Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Friday: Dateline’s story of the horror movie actress accused of murder

Mig Windows, a cast member from the movie “From the Dark,” speaks to “Dateline” about Wyn Reed, the actress charged with murdering her uncle in Oregon.
Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison reports on actress Wyn Reed — real name Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed — who auditioned for the horror movie “From the Dark,” impressing the directors and landing the role of a young woman who shoots someone in self-defense. When filming ended, the cast learned that Reed, the lead actress, had been charged with killing her uncle in Jackson County, Oregon, in 2016. The day after production completed, Reed was arrested. Reed made the movie in 2019 while she was out on bail. She actually recorded herself shooting and killing her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, and claimed self-defense. According to reports, Reed’s character in the movie commits a similar crime. The charges have complicated the movie’s release, but “Dateline” has exclusive never-before-seen footage. Also, we’ll see interviews with Wyn Reed’s family members; “From the Dark” directors, crew and cast members; Carla Tryber, who witnessed the shooting of Reed’s uncle; and more. (This episode was supposed to air last year but was preempted by breaking news.) NOTE: Friday’s broadcast follows the six-episode podcast series about the case, “Killer Role,” hosted by Morrison.

International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration (9 p.m., PBS NC) - A review of the 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts that featured a wide range of music performers from around the world, including Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

