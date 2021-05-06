What to Watch on Thursday: Dave Grohl’s ‘Cradle to Stage’ series streams today

The unscripted series “From Cradle to Stage” is directed by Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl and inspired by a book by his mother, Virginia. It streams on Paramount+. PARAMOUNT

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch (8 p.m., Discovery) - In the Season 2 premiere, The Raney clan races to finish two cabins before snow hits and Marty takes a devastating fall. In danger of losing everything, the Raneys must rally to finish their cabins, harvest the garden and mount a moose-hunting expedition.

Human: The World Within (9 p.m., PBS NC) - The premiere of a new six-part series, which explores how are lives are powered by our bodies. The series uses personal profiles of a diverse group of people from around the world as entry points into the inner workings of six bodily systems: nervous, circulatory, digestive, immune, sensory and reproductive. We get two episodes tonight: the first on reproduction and the second on the circulatory system.

From Cradle to Stage (Paramount+) - A new unscripted series directed by Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl and inspired by his mother, Virginia, and her book “Cradle to Stage: Stories from Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.” Each episode of the six-part series features an artist and their mother, including Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Pharrell Williams, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Rush’s Geddy Lee — and of course, Dave and Virginia Grohl — as they share stories about their upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to navigate success. The first episode focuses on Dan Reynolds and his devout Mormon “super-mom,” Christene. A new episode is released each Thursday.

Favorite Son (BET+) - This new movie, a book-to-screen adaptation, centers around two brothers who form a gospel group and struggle to find the right balance of life, love, faith, and religion, while under the strict rule of their father, a megachurch reverend. The gospel music-based film is inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name and is directed by Robin Givens. Stars include Rotimi, Serayah, Jonathan McReynolds, Roger Mitchell, Anton Peeples, Keke Wyatt and more.

