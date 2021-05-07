What to Watch Friday: 20/20 reports developments on toddler murder case

David Muir reports on developments in the Riley Fox murder case for the May 7 edition of “20/20.” ABC 20/20

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News anchor David Muir reports on shocking new details about the abduction and murder of three-year-old Riley Fox, who disappeared from Wilmington, Illinois, in June 2004. The new details come from newly obtained recordings and documents. Tonight’s program reports on how the mystery of the case unraveled, including how authorities mistakenly zeroed in on Riley’s father, Kevin Fox, who was represented by Chicago attorney Kathleen Zellner (also connected to the Steven Avery case from “Making a Murderer”). The show also raises questions about false confessions and mistakes that may have botched the first investigation. 20/20 has exclusive interviews with Lori Warren and Jeremy Resar, FBI agents who solved the case and helped expose the overlooked clues

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the story of the murder of Renee Pagel of Rockford, Michigan, discovered by her seven-year-old daughter Sarah Pagel. The case went cold for more than a decade, until a bombshell reignited the investigation. Canning has interviews with Sarah Pagel, and with Renee’s childhood friend Laura Beach and more.

Shrill (Hulu) - Season three finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix) - This eight-episode series is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely and starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan.

