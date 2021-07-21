What to Watch Wednesday: A ‘Turner & Hooch’ reboot, Jonas Brothers as Olympians

Josh Peck as US Marshal Scott Turner in the original series “Turner & Hooch,” a sequel to the 1989 Tom Hanks film, and streaming on Disney+. DISNEY+

Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - This new 12-episode series is a sequel to the 1989 film starring Tom Hanks, and follows an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big, unruly French Mastiff dog and soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner, the Hanks character in the original film. The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner. Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton.

Expedition Unknown (8 p.m., Discovery) - Josh Gates chases leads across the Midwest, searches a childhood home, and dives into a frigid lake at a remote Wisconsin lodge as he joins the hunt for notorious bank robber John Dillinger’s fortune.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (8 p.m., NBC) - This one-hour special follows the Jonas Brothers as they purse their Olympic dreams, aided by Olympians Laurie Hernandez (Olympic gold medalist, gymnastics); Nastia Liukin (5x Olympic medalist, gymnastics); Sydney McLaughlin (world record holder, Olympic Hurdler, track & field); Sanya Richards-Ross (4x gold medalist, track & field); and Alise Willoughby (2x Olympian, silver medalist, BMX racing). Rich Eisen and Terry Crews are the commentators.

(L-R): Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” on NBC. Elizabeth Morris NBC

Kung Fu (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Nicky learns what is needed to open the forge, and an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea and Dennis’ tea ceremony. This has been renewed by The CW and will return for Season 2.

