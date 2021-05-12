What to Watch on Wednesday: Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in new Netflix comedy

Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes in the new Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws.” NETFLIX

Front Porch Politics (8 p.m., Spectrum News) - In this monthly series, political anchor Tim Boyum travels around North Carolina to share stories of politics from the perspective of local communities. This month’s installment looks at the impact government has had on industries in the state who are recovering from COVID-19 and facing mandatory restrictions, but who have been helped by the government throughout the pandemic. Included: The Charlotte Symphony and its return to indoor concerts for the first time in nearly 14 months; comedian Jon Reep as he does one of his first comedy gigs in more than a year; and a local minor league baseball team returning to the field.

The Conners (9 p.m., ABC) - Aaron Rodgers guest stars tonight as the host for Jackie’s long-anticipated appearance on “Jeopardy.” Other guest appearances tonight are Brian Austin Green, Candice Bergen, Nat Faxon and Estelle Parsons.

The Upshaws (Netflix) - In this new comedy series, Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, the head of a working class family in Indianapolis. Bennie is a charming mechanic and lifelong mess trying to take care of his family. Kim Fields plays his wife, Regina, and they have two daughters and a son together, and Bennie has an older son with another woman. The highlight will likely be Bennie’s sister-in-law, played by Wanda Sykes. The show is co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.