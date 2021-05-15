What to watch Saturday: This week’s Hallmark movie is set in North Carolina

Tyler Hynes and Lacey Chabert star in the Hallmark movie “Sweet Carolina,” which is set in the town of New Hope, North Carolina. Crown Media

Secrets on Sorority Row (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a dark secret comes back to haunt two best friends when one’s daughter pledges a college sorority.

Sweet Carolina (9 p.m., Hallmark) - This week’s new Hallmark movie is extra sweet because it’s set right here in North Carolina (but filmed in Vancouver, BC Canada). In the movie, Josie (Lacey Chabert) is a successful New York marketing executive who returns to her small hometown of New Hope, North Carolina, after a family tragedy. Josie is unexpectedly named the guardian of her niece and nephew — a development that shakes up the family dynamic — and she also reconnects with Cooper (Tyler Hynes), her high school boyfriend, who just happens to be the kids’ basketball coach. Gregory Harrison plays Josie’s father. So, where is New Hope? There are several unincorporated communities in North Carolina called New Hope, including one in Perquimans County. In one of the photos, the kids seem to be at an “Enchantment Under the Sea”-themed party, but I’m not sure that means it’s set near the coast. It’s more likely that Hallmark made up the name, because “New Hope” does sound extremely “Hallmarky.”

A scene from the new Hallmark movie “Sweet Carolina,” which is set in the town of New Hope, North Carolina. Luba Popovic Crown Media

Young, Stalked and Pregnant (10 p.m,. Lifetime) - Another new Lifetime movie. High school senior Audrey is accepted at a top university when she finds herself pregnant by her boyfriend, who insists on marriage and a family. When Audrey makes plans for the future without him, he decides to take matters into his own hands.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Keegan-Michael Key hosts and Olivia Rodrigo performs.

