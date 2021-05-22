What to Watch on Saturday: 48 Hours reports on a millionaire’s deadly treasure hunt

In the May 22 episode of “48 HOURS”, eccentric millionaire Forrest Fenn reads a poem with clues to a $1 million treasure he hid in the Rocky Mountains. CBS / 48 HOURS

A Predator Returns (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a teen takes matters into her own hands when a man who’s posing as a shark researcher becomes obsessed with her.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - We get the Season 2 premiere of this veterinarian series, which follows Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson, two lifelong friends who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals, located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, the doctors and their team are constantly bombarded with unique cases. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - Tony Dokoupil reports new details in the story of Forrest Fenn, the eccentric millionaire — described by some as a “modern day Indiana Jones” — who in 2010 launched a treasure hunt, announcing he had hidden a chest worth about $1 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Fenn wrote a 24-line poem to guide seekers to the treasure. The search drove tens of thousands of people to join the search, often taking deadly risks. (This plot recently played out on an episode of the Fox drama “9-1-1.”) Five people lost their lives. The chest was found by a medical student in 2020, just three months before Fenn died. Tonight’s episode has an exclusive interview with a treasure hunter who was stranded with a friend on a mountaintop where the friend froze to death. Also featured is an exclusive interview with a medical nurse who helped rescue a Jack Russell terrier named Leo, who survived 10 days in freezing temperatures after his owner died while seeking the treasure.

Dangerous Medicine (10 p.m., Lifetime) - In the night’s second new Lifetime movie, a physical therapist becomes obsessed with a new patient after helping him regain the use of his legs.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) hosts the Season 46 finale, and Lil Nas X is the musical guest.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.