What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid

Hattie Kragten and Matt Wells in the Lifetime movie “Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl.” LIFETIME

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl (8 p.m., Lifetime) - If you’ve seen “The Bad Seed,” you’ll get where this is going: Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation, a 12-year-old girl lives alone with her adoptive father. The two have formed a close bond since her adoption at age 9, when the girl’s biological mother was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. The girl grows jealous when her dad begins dating a new woman and bonds with her 14-year-old son. She is further stressed because her biological mother, who is set to be released from her court-ordered psychiatric care facility, is threatening to regain custody. Consumed with jealousy and fear, the girl goes to dangerous lengths to remain daddy’s precious little girl. It stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells, and Tracy Shreve.

Oslo (8 p.m., HBO) - Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, this new film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. It stars Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.