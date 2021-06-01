What to Watch on Tuesday: Docs on ‘Philly DA’ and Mike Tyson conclude

ABC’s “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” tracks the boxer’s youth and his transition from a bullied kid to becoming “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” ABC

Mike Tyson: The Knockout (8 p.m., ABC) - The final part of ABC’s four-hour Mike Tyson documentary examines Tyson’s conviction and prison sentence for raping an 18-year-old, including the cultural conversation that ensued throughout the trial as the public grappled with ideas around victimization and the fall of a hero.

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews return for Season 16.

LEGO Masters (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 2 premiere, new teams are introduced and tasked with building a float in the first-ever LEGO Day Parade.

Philly D.A. (9 p.m., PBS NC) - In the finale, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner recruits law students to lead reform from within. Also, supporters warn Krasner of consequences if he doesn’t accelerate plans to phase out cash bail.

