What to Watch Sunday: Kennedy Center Honors show and ‘Pose’ series finale

Garth Brooks, Midori, Dick Van Dyke and Joan Baez are among this Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Debbie Allen is not pictured here. The show airs on CBS on June 6, 2021. CBS

Kennedy Center Honors (8 p.m., CBS) - The 43rd annual show pays tribute to choreographer and actress Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke. Wake Forest native/Broadway star Ariana DeBose performs in the Debbie Allen tribute, and James Taylor performs in the Garth Brooks tribute.

Ariana DeBose performs in the tribute for Debbie Allen at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors show on CBS. Michele Crowe CBS

Soccer Mom Madam (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime Summer of Secrets movie is based on the true story of Anna Gristina. When a bitter breakup leaves Anna (Jana Kramer) and her young children without any support, she goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlour known for “happy endings,” later branching out on her own and establishing a high-end New York escort service that makes her millions — all while keeping the secret hidden from her children and the other moms in her Westchester suburb. But an FBI investigation exposes her double life with devastating consequences.

Jana Kramer stars in “Soccer Mom Madam” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

The Kings (8 p.m., Showtime) - This four-part documentary series chronicles the dramatic and divergent ascents to greatness of boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns” and Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durham — and the legendary matches they produced.

Pose (10 p.m., FX) - Tonight’s series finale — a powerful ending to a truly remarkable series — is going to take a little extra time, so expect an end time just after midnight. Tonight, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color, so she joins ACT UP in an effort to get Pray Tell (Billy Porter) the medication.

Mj Rodriguez, left, as Blanca, and Billy Porter as Pray Tell in the series finale of “Pose” on FX. Eric Liebowitz FX

