Happiness is a Warm TV
What to Watch Sunday: Kennedy Center Honors show and ‘Pose’ series finale
Kennedy Center Honors (8 p.m., CBS) - The 43rd annual show pays tribute to choreographer and actress Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke. Wake Forest native/Broadway star Ariana DeBose performs in the Debbie Allen tribute, and James Taylor performs in the Garth Brooks tribute.
Soccer Mom Madam (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime Summer of Secrets movie is based on the true story of Anna Gristina. When a bitter breakup leaves Anna (Jana Kramer) and her young children without any support, she goes to work for her cousin at a massage parlour known for “happy endings,” later branching out on her own and establishing a high-end New York escort service that makes her millions — all while keeping the secret hidden from her children and the other moms in her Westchester suburb. But an FBI investigation exposes her double life with devastating consequences.
The Kings (8 p.m., Showtime) - This four-part documentary series chronicles the dramatic and divergent ascents to greatness of boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns” and Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durham — and the legendary matches they produced.
Pose (10 p.m., FX) - Tonight’s series finale — a powerful ending to a truly remarkable series — is going to take a little extra time, so expect an end time just after midnight. Tonight, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color, so she joins ACT UP in an effort to get Pray Tell (Billy Porter) the medication.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
