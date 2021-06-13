What to Watch Sunday: New series with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star, new Lifetime movie

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (7:30 p.m., Fox) - Dogs vie for top honors when group winners compete for Westminster Kennel Club’s Best in Show. From the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new movie based on a true story, this one starring Julie Benz as Celeste Beard who married multimillionaire Steven Beard and was later convicted of murdering him.

United Shades of America (10 p.m., CNN) - In the Season 7 finale, Kamau Bell travels to Dallas, an epicenter of not only shocking statistical deadly violence against the trans community, but also of activism and resilience.

Kevin Can F**K Himself (AMC+) - This excellent new dark comedy stars Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) as Allison McRoberts, a prototypical Beautiful Sitcom Wife who wakes up and revolts against the unjustices of her life. This premieres tonight with two back-to-back episodes on AMC’s streaming product, AMC+, and will air on AMC TV Sunday, June 20. Additional episodes will air first on AMC+ and then later on AMC.

Willy’s Wonderland (Hulu) - In this new movie, a quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy’s and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.