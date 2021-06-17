What to Watch on Thursday: Miranda Cosgrove returns in ‘iCarly’ revival

From the new Paramount+ series revival of “iCarly,” (L-R): Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Miranda Cosgrove as Carly and Laci Mosley as Harper. Nickelodeon/Paramount

iCarly (Paramount) - From the OG Carly Shay, a million social media influencers were born. Now, Miranda Cosgrove returns as Carly for this revival series set 10 years after the original “iCarly” Nickelodeon classic. Carly is now in her 20s, and must navigate work, family, friends and love. Also returning from the original series, Jerry Trainor as Carly’s brother, Spencer, and Nathan Kress as Carly’s friend, Freddie. Newcomers are Laci Mosley as Carly’s roommate and best friend, Harper; and Jaidyn Triplett, as Freddie’s social media-savvy stepdaughter, Millicent. All 13 episodes will stream only on Paramount+. The first three episodes are available today, with the remaining 10 dropping each week.

Homestead Rescue (8 p.m., Discovery) - In a special three-hour Season 8 premiere, the Raneys face an emotional rescue of young, inexperienced homesteaders in Alabama. To save the legacy of an eighth generation family property, they must use all new ingenuity including a solar kiln, tornado bunker and upcycled predator-proof coop.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy: Reunion Road Trip (9 p.m., E!) - The OG Fab Five from “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” reunite to surprise one of their own with an amazing makeover and birthday party. During the process, they reminisce about their favorite moments from the show and how they changed television.

The Hustler (10 p.m., ABC) - This quiz show-meets-The Mole series, expertly hosted by Craig Ferguson, begins its second season tonight.

The ‘96 Effect / The Sisters of ‘96 (Peacock) - On the 25th anniversary of the Atlanta Games, Peacock debuts two documentaries about Olympic trailblazers from the 1996 games. “The ’96 Effect” is a three-part documentary series featuring four legendary USA women’s teams who won gold at the Atlanta Games — the first generation who became world-class athletes during the Title IX era (it features soccer star Mia Hamm). “The Sisters of ‘96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team” is an hour-long special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini on the field where they played that inaugural Olympic final to watch the match together for the first time.

