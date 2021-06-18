What to Watch Friday: You can now stream the Disney Pixar film ‘Luca’

The Disney Pixar animated film “Luca” streams on Disney Plus starting June 18, 2021. DISNEY

U.S. Olympic Trials (9 p.m., NBC) - The US Olympic swimming trials continue tonight, featuring women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m individual medley, and women’s 100m freestyle. In Track and Field finals, men’s 10000m and men’s shot put.

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph - A Soul of a Nation Special Event (9 p.m., ABC) - Intimate storytelling, powerful tributes and musical performances from Jimmie Allen, Chloe Bailey and Leon Bridges. Also, Michael Strahan interviews former President Barack Obama.

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (9 p.m., National Geographic) - In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a mass grave is being excavated in the hopes of bringing answers to the descendants of those killed in the infamous Tulsa massacre.

Cellmate Secrets: Joyce Mitchell (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Following a re-airing of the Lifetime movie “New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell” at 8 p.m., this Angie Harmon-hosted docuseries will take a closer look at Mitchell, a former prison staffer who helped two convicts escape from Dannemora prison in N.Y. In the special, Erik Jensen reveals the tactics that inmates used to convince Joyce to help them escape.

Luca (Disney+) - This new animated Disney-Pixar movie, set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. They meet a new human friend and learn that humans’ view of sea monsters is alarming, to say the least.

Fatherhood (Netflix) - Kevin Hart stars as a widower raising a small child in this heartwarming and emotional true story, based on the life of Matt Logelin. Logelin wrote about his experience in the bestselling book “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.”

Physical (Apple TV+) - This new half-hour dark comedy, set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image — until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

