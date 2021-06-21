Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: HBO releases new episode of ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

Michelle McNamara, author of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.”
Michelle McNamara, author of "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."

College World Series (7 p.m., ESPN) - NC State plays Vanderbilt in Game 6 of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Special Episode (10 p.m., HBO) - HBO releases a new episode of this fascinating true crime documentary series, updating developments in the Golden State Killer case that have happened since the series first aired. When Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and murder nearly a year ago, many of his survivors gathered at the hearing to talk about what they had been through. The episode will also look at another case studied by “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” author Michelle McNamara, who died in 2016. McNamara had looked into the murder of Kathy Lombardo in McNamara’s Oak Park, Illinois hometown in 1984. This will also stream on HBO Max.

Two Gods (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this Independent Lens documentary, a Muslim casket maker in East Orange, N.J., teaches two young men how to embrace life as they learn about the Islamic burial tradition.

The Celebrity Dating Game (10 p.m., ABC) - Carson Kressley and Iggy Azalea quiz contestants in search of a date.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
