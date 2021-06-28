What to Watch Monday: Docuseries tracks an obsessive search for a missing woman

In the true crime docuseries “Relentless,” streaming on Discovery+, filmmaker Christina Fontana becomes obsessed in her search for the truth surrounding the disappearance of Christina Whittaker in Hannibal, Missouri. DISCOVERY+

Relentless (Discovery+) - The first three episodes of this new 6-part true crime series are available to stream today. The series follows filmmaker Christina Fontana’s obsessive search for 21-year-old Christina Whittaker, who disappeared in Hannibal, Missouri, in November 2009. Fontana initially set out to make a documentary about the families of missing persons, but became caught up in Whittaker’s story and the story of the dark side of Mark Twain’s hometown. Using more than 400 hours of footage from field investigations and video diaries filmed over 11 years, the docuseries follows not only a complex search for a missing person, but the journey of a filmmaker who becomes dangerously ensnared by the story she’s documenting.

Biography: KISStory (9 p.m., A&E) - In the second half of the documentary that tells the stories behind the phenomenon of KISS, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons continue to reflect on a life lived loudly.

The People vs. Agent Orange (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this Independent Lens documentary, Vietnamese activist Tran To Nga sues the American chemical industry for poisoning her and her family, and Carol Van Strum fights to stop the spraying of toxins by the timber industry in Oregon.

