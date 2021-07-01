What to Watch Thursday: Dale Earnhardt Jr. series explores abandoned racetracks

No Sudden Move (HBO Max) - From director Steven Soderbergh, this new film set in 1954 Detroit, centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

Lost Speedways (Peacock) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back with Season 2 of his series, which explores great racing cathedrals of the past that have since been abandoned. Dale Jr. and team present inside looks at deserted tracks all over the country. The complete first season is available to stream on Peacock.

Smother (Peacock) - This new thriller drama series, set in a small town on the wild and rugged coast of Clare, Ireland, explores deeply buried secrets and their unintended consequence. Info from Peacock: When Val Ahern’s (Dervla Kirwan) husband Denis (Stuart Graham) is found dead at a foot of a cliff the morning after a family party, Val begins to interrogate the events that unfolded the night before. Val explores Denis’s relationships with his family in order to find out who might have been responsible for his brutal, shocking death. The deeper Val delves into her family’s secrets the more she realizes how her late husband’s controlling, manipulative behavior had a deep effect on each member of the family. All six one-hour episodes drop today.

The Surge at Mount Sinai (Discovery+) - During the Spring of 2020, filmmakers had unprecedented access to Mount Sinai in New York City to tell the story of the chaotic time from the perspective of frontline healthcare workers staffing one of the country’s largest and most overwhelmed health care systems, as they fight night and day to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, their city, and themselves.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.