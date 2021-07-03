What to Watch on Saturday: A Lifetime heroine has ‘A Date with Danger’

Lara Jean Chorostecki in the Lifetime movie “A Date with Danger.” LIFETIME

A Date with Danger (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, single mom Nikki looks for a fresh start in a new town, and makes friends with fellow single mom, Liz. Liz gives Nikki a job at her boutique and offers her advice about her boyfriend Gavin, a local coffee shop owner. After Liz points out several of Gavin’s questionable traits, Nikki puts a pause on their relationship. But then Liz suddenly goes missing, and Gavin starts to behave suspiciously, so Nikki wonders if the man she’s fallen for is the same person who took Liz. It stars Lara Jean Chorostecki, Jamie Spilchuk and Ipsita Paul.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (8 p.m., BBC America) - In this week’s episode, Sencha, Munchkin and K’jess are in the line of fire as a very pregnant Flint seeks to rid herself of threats within the family. Rover Shandy rocks up in Ubuntu’s newly claimed Zulu territory and young sisters Laika and Fly are left alone at Whiskers to babysit for the first time.

