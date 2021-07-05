What to Watch Monday: SharkFest 2021 highlights include Hemsworth and NC teen

A great white shark photographed by Valerie Taylor in 1964. As part of National Geographic’s SharkFest 2021, Disney+ will air the documentary “Playing with Sharks,” about Taylor’s groundbreaking work. Ron & Valerie Taylor / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / DISNEY

Sharkfest (National Geographic Channel) - National Geographic’s annual Sharkfest begins today, and it’s the network’s biggest event yet. This year, the highlights include a special with “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth and a documentary about a courageous North Carolina teenager who lost a leg in a shark attack. Sharkfest will actually air across four networks this year, plus the Disney+ streaming service, and last for six weeks. Across those six weeks we’ll get 21 hours of original programming (along with some classic repeats) and 60 hours of enhanced content. Programming note: Generally speaking, most of the premieres happen on National Geographic and air on Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD and Disney+ at later dates.

Chris Hemsworth paddling out to surf for the National Geographic SharkFest special “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth.” Craig Parry National Geographic

Some highlights of 2021 SharkFest

▪ JULY 5: Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth (9 p.m.) - This follows the global movie star as he embarks on a personal mission to investigate how we can live more harmoniously with sharks. The one-hour documentary special features shark icon and conservationist Valerie Taylor, who takes Hemsworth for a shark dive to experience firsthand the awe and beauty of nurse sharks, and other preeminent shark experts who are exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters.

▪ JULY 12: Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (10 p.m.) - Paige Winter was only 17 when she lost a leg and portion of her hand to a shark. Experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to avoid this happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.

Paige Winter, right, and her father Charlie Winter set sail for a shark tagging expedition for the National Geographic Sharkfest documentary special “Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story.” Gabriel Kerr National Geographic

▪ JULY 13: World’s Biggest Bull Shark? (10 p.m.) - In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks: more than 10-feet long and weighing over 1,000 pounds.

▪ JULY 15: Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale (10 p.m.) - A look at the mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks in California, South Africa and Australia.

▪ JULY 23: Playing with Sharks - This feature documentary is available only on Disney+. It follows underwater filmmaking and shark research pioneer Valerie Taylor through groundbreaking archival footage, and includes an interview with Taylor.

In non-shark programming ...

The Neutral Ground (9:30 p.m., PBS NC) - In this POV docummentary, comic and filmmaker C.J. Hunter chronicles the dispute over the removal of four Confederate monuments in New Orleans.

The Beast Must Die (AMC+) - In this new revenge thriller series, starring Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo, a woman (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands after learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her son has been dropped. She poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery to get close to the family of a man (Harris) she thinks is responsible, then makes a plan to kill him. But she is being tracked by a detective who believes the police department helped cover up the crime. All six episodes of this series land on the AMC+ streaming service today, and will premiere on AMC cable on July 12.

