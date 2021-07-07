What to Watch Tuesday: South Carolina forensic scientist competes on ‘Big Brother’

Sarah Steagall, from Boiling Springs, South Carolina (in Spartanburg County), will compete on Season 23 of “Big Brother” on CBS. Steagall currently lives in Ft. Meyers, Florida. CBS

Big Brother (8 p.m., CBS) - New strangers move into Big Brother House for the show’s 23rd season. There are no North Carolinians in the show this season, so if you’re looking for someone to root for based on geography, our closest connection is Sarah Steagall, a 27-year-old forensic scientists from Boiling Springs, South Carolina. She currently lives in Ft. Myers Florida.

Love Island (9:30 p.m., CBS) - Singles come together to look for romance in the Season 3 premiere.

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) - This final season of award-winning Darren Star series gets its TV premiere with two back-to-back episodes tonight (Season 7 already streamed on Paramount+). In this final season, Liza’s (Sutton Foster) personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. And after a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Also, Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

Shark Gangs (10 p.m., National Geographic) - As part of SharkFest 2021, this special looks at how for years sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. “Shark Gangs” reveals how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. So what is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?

