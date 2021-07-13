What to Watch Tuesday: Brad Paisley takes music underwater for Shark Week special

JB Smoove, left, and Brad Paisley, right, in the Shark Week 2021 special “Brad Paisley’s Shark Country.” DISCOVERY

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (9 p.m., Discovery) - Country music star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract new fans: sharks. With the help of Dr. Austin Gallagher, Brad’s musical talents are put to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.

2021 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m., Fox) - The best players in the NL and AL compete in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field. American League and Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first player in All-Star history to be selected to a team as both a pitcher and a hitter.

30 for 30: Breakaway (9 p.m., ESPN) - The latest in this ESPN documentary film series focuses on WNBA star and activist Maya Moore and her fight for justice for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned. Moore was one of the best basketball players in the world (four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA MVP award, three All-Star MVPs, and a scoring title) when she stepped away from the sport at age 29 to devote herself full-time to working for the release of a man named Jonathan Irons, who was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The film, directed by Rudy Valdez and executive produced by Robin Roberts, chronicles a search for justice, and a relationship that changed the lives of two people forever.

Frontline: The Power of the Fed (10 p.m., PBS NC) - The latest installment of Fronline looks at who benefits, and at what cost, from the Federal Reserve’s pumping of billions of dollars into the financial system in an attempt to avert economic crisis resulting from COVID-19.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (10:30 p.m., TBS) - This new comedy series, set in the year 1844, follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.