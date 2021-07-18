What to Watch on Sunday: A new season of ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ starts

Season 8 of “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” filmed off the North Carolina coast, premieres July 18, 2021, on National Geographic. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (7:30 p.m., National Geographic) - Season 8 starts with a special 90-minute premiere titled “Danger Lurks.” The series follows a southern fleet of top captains battling to catch bluefin tuna in the dangerous waters off the coast of North Carolina — the Graveyard of the Atlantic. This season, the captains and their crew face the most treacherous weather in the series’ history, and captains must work together to catch the elusive bluefin. “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” is filmed on the Outer Banks and is a spinoff of National Geographic’s hit “Wicked Tuna” series, which follows fishermen from Gloucester, Mass. We know from an interview with HollywoodSoapBox.com that Captain Robert “Bobby” Earl will return this season, despite a devastating fire aboard his Reel ‘E Bugging boat last year. We’ll likely see a lot of other familiar faces from the Season 7 cast.

The End (8 p.m., Showtime) - This new dark comedy series centers on Dr. Kate Brennan (Frances O’Connor), an Australian-based specialist in palliative care who opposes euthanasia. On the other side of the world, Kate’s mother Edie Henley (Harriet Walter) feels just as strongly about her right to die. Kate brings Edie from England to a retirement community in Australia’s Gold Coast – Edie’s worst nightmare. Meanwhile, Kate’s children, one of whom is a teenage trans boy, are trying to work out who they are and who they want to be.

Labor of Lies (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, expectant mother Lara meets a friend online, but the other pregnant woman, Jamie, brings dangerous characters into Lara’s life. After the birth, Lara’s baby is stolen and she must fight to get her baby back from the kidnapper.

The 100-Foot Wave (10 p.m., HBO) - This new documentary series looks at the decade-long odyssey of big-wave pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal, in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport of surfing to ever-greater heights, and alongside locals, helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination. The six-episode series from director Chris Smith captures the common spirit and fearless passion shared by McNamara and big-wave surfers from across the world as they push themselves through life-altering injuries and tantalizing near-misses in their collective pursuit of the inconceivable.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.