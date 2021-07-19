What to Watch Monday: A season finale on The CW, a series premiere on Discovery

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan in The CW series “All American.” THE CW

All American (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 finale, things in Spencer’s life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy learns what he has been keeping from him. Also, Jordan and Asher get some unexpected news. This show has been renewed and will return for a fourth season.

Getaway Driver (9 p.m., Discovery) - In this new series, three competitors put their cars on the line for a chance to be the wheel-man in a real-life high-speed chase. Can these getaway drivers evade an elite team of pursuers, find an exit, and escape the compound?

Stateless (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This POV documentary traces the complex history of Haiti and the Dominican Republic during an electoral campaign.

The Celebrity Dating Game (10 p.m., NBC) - Model Tyson Beckford and actress Carmen Electra quiz potential suitors tonight, but the real reason to watch this show is to try to figure out what is going on with Michael Bolton.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.