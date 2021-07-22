What to Watch on Thursday: Catch the final episodes of a canceled NBC drama

(L-R): Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill in the NBC drama “Good Girls.” NBC

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (6:30 p.m., NBC) - As we get ready for the Olympic Games, NBC anchor Lester Holt begins anchoring from Tokyo, and will continue through at least next week.

Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC) - The Season 4 of this twisty crime drama ends with two new episodes. At 9, the women are forced into a heist by the Secret Service. At 10, Beth and Rio form an alliance but don’t anticipate the shocking consequences. Also, Ruby makes a tough decision, and Annie is ready to start anew when reality catches up to her. This is the end for the “Good Girls.” NBC renewed the series for a fifth season before abruptly canceling it, so this will not return.

Through Our Eyes (HBO Max) - This new documentary series, produced by Sesame Workshop, spotlights the perspectives of children as they experience some of the most challenging issues facing families today, told in four 30-minute films designed as a co-viewing experience for adults and kids ages 9 and older. All four episodes are available today. The first part, “Apart,” follows children who have an incarcerated parent. In part two, “Uprooted,” a look at children whose families have been displaced by weather-related disasters. In part three, “Homefront,” three children of veteran families cope with the emotional impact of having a parent wounded in military service. And the fourth part, “Shelter,” follows three homeless children and their parents in Los Angeles.

Cousins (Netflix) - This New Zealand film follows three indigenous Māori cousins — Mata, Missy and Makareta — who lead separate lives, yet are bound together forever. Orphaned Mata believes she has no family and lives out her lonely childhood in fear and bewilderment. Back home in New Zealand, driven and educated Makareta flees an arranged marriage to study law and begin the search for her missing cousin. She leaves behind cheeky yet dutiful Missy who takes on her role of guardian of the land. As the years pass and land surveyors begin to encroach, their promise to bring their stolen cousin home seems more unlikely than ever, until a chance encounter changes everything.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.