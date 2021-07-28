What to Watch Wednesday: America’s favorite chipmunks star in new Disney+ series

The new Disney+ series “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows chipmunks Chip and Dale having adventures in a big city park. Disney+

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Disney+) - This new series follows America’s favorite chipmunk troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. Each episode is comprised of three seven-minute stories.

