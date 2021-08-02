What to Watch Monday: Series goes behind the scenes at a scrappy TV news station

(L-R) From the HBO documentary series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump”: Missey Kohler, Deanna O’ Donnell, John Kohler, Vern Van Winkle, Eunette Gentry and Ronda Van Winkle. HBO

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - After an unexpected and heartbreaking departure before “hometowns,” Katie is nervous and excited about continuing the journey with her three remaining men in New Mexico. But unfortunately, Katie has a tense fallout with one of the guys.

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (9 p.m., HBO) - This entertaining new documentary series spotlights a scrappy local TV news broadcaster, Vernon Van Winkle, as he works to expand his independent station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, into the much larger Las Vegas market. Vern and his wife Ronda, a singer/songwriter, run the station, along with devoted news director, Deanna O’Donnell, who co-anchors with Eunette Gentry, who tells us she has “resting smile face.” We also meet reporter Missey Kohler and her husband, John Kohler, who works as weatherman and sales associate. Directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

Pier Kids (10 p.m., PBS NC) - A POV documentary that goes into the world of New York City’s Christopher Street Pier, where Black queer and trans youth navigate homelessness while building chosen families.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.