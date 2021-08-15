What to Watch Sunday: A spooky night of documentaries about serial killers, UFOs

The three-part A&E documentary series “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” explores how killers Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and the BTK Killer murdered hundreds of people while hiding in plain sight. A&E screen grab

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (9 p.m., A&E) - This three-night event weaves together the stories of America’s most infamous serial killers — Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and the BTK Killer — into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. Parts 2 and 3 air on Monday and Tuesday nights.

White Lotus (9 p.m., HBO) - In the Season 1 finale, Rachel shares some harsh truths with Shane and confides in Belinda, who’s reeling from bad news of her own. Also, as the Mossbachers turn the page on their harrowing scare, Quinn reveals major life plans, while Armond goes on a bender and exacts revenge.

Wellington Paranormal (9 p.m., The CW) - Season 2 of this paranormal mockumentary comedy premieres. Reminder: this also streams on HBO Max.

Heels (Starz) - This new drama series, set in a close-knit Georgia community, follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between two brothers who war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind. The series stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

Sweet Carolina (9 p.m., Hallmark Channel) - After the Season 5 premiere of “Chesapeake Shores,” catch a repeat of this 2021 movie set in North Carolina.

Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley (discovery+) - Just outside of New York City, residents of the Hudson Valley believe they are being tracked, terrorized and even experimented on. They are struggling to pinpoint the assailants because the attackers are not from this world. In this Shock Docs documentary special, Ben Hansen and a team of extraterrestrial experts embed themselves in the Hudson Valley to hear directly from eyewitnesses — and their reports are terrifying.

