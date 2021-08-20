What to Watch Friday: New Sandra Oh series on Netflix, Adam Driver movie on Amazon

(L to R): Sandra Oh, Nana Menash and Holland Taylor in the Netflix original series “The Chair.” NETFLIX

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 2 premiere, singer and choreographer Paula Abdul helps surprise a shy, college-bound babysitter who went viral thanks to a covert video capturing her stellar singing voice.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning looks at the investigation into the disappearance of Texas mother Heidi Broussard and her daughter. Tonight’s broadcast features the latest in the case.

The Chair (Netflix) - This new six-episode original series follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, played by Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve), as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The series has an amazing cast, which includes: Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, Everly Carganilla and others.

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+) - In season two, investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Annette (Amazon Prime Video) - This theatrical release hits Amazon Prime today. Set in modern day Los Angeles, Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

