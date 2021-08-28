What to Watch Saturday: A new slate of Fear the Cheer movies hits Lifetime

In “Pom Poms and Payback” on Lifetime, a group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on Prom Night, so they band together to seek revenge. LIFETIME

Killer Cheer Mom (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A new crop of Fear the Cheer movies start tonight with this one starring Denise Richards and Thomas Calabro. From Lifetime: “Moving to a new town with her dad (Thomas Calabro) and stepmom, Amanda (Denise Richards), high school junior Riley (Courtney Fulk) decides to try out for the cheer squad despite the stiff competition. With Amanda supporting her, Riley is hopeful she will make it on. But when some cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances and Riley’s chances get better and better, she can’t help but wonder if Amanda is doing whatever it takes to get Riley on the squad.”

Pom Poms and Payback (10 p.m., Lifetime) - It’s a Fear the Cheer double feature! In this movie, a tight knit group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on Prom Night, so they band together to seek revenge. But in a twist of events, they discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen (Emily Killian) might actually be the one behind all of their misfortune. This also stars Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward.

