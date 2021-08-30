What to Watch Monday: New doc series follows search for a ‘Love Fraud’ con man

“Love Fraud” is a 4-part limited documentary series on Showtime, following (in real time) a con-man who is on the loose and the dynamic women determined to put him behind bars. SHOWTIME

8:46 Films (8 p.m., BET) - A collection of four narrative short films telling stories of Black love and joy, eight minutes and 46 seconds at a time.

9/11: One Day in America (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Night 2 of Nat Geo’s four-night documentary series on 9/11, told in first-person accounts. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. (Read more about the series in our Sunday post.)

Love Fraud (9 p.m., Showtime) - This 4-part limited documentary series follows the search for a con-man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women looking for love — conning them out of their money and dignity. The story, from Oscar-nominated directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, unravels in real time as Smith’s victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

The Song of the Butterflies (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this POV documentary, indigenous painter Rember Yahuarcani returns home to his Amazonian community to visit his parents and discovers the importance of the stories of his ancestors.

My Life is Murder (Acorn) - Season 2 of this popular Lucy Lawless series premieres. Retired detective Alexa Crowe (Lawless) returnsd to her Kiwi roots, where she helps solve a bizarre unsolved murder. Alexa is joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), as well as two series newcomers: the charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe), and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu). Guest stars this season include William Shatner, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang and Sara Wiseman.

