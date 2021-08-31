What to Watch Tuesday: Stream Steve Martin, Marie Kondo and a mafia-owned hockey team

(L-R): Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in the Hulu murder-mystery-comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” HULU

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - A new murder-mystery comedy series following three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. From Hulu: “When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Sparking Joy (Netflix) - Marie Kondo is back in a new series that serves as a follow-up to her hugely popular “Tidying Up” show from 2017. In this series, Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further, showing us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities. Netflix: “The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!”

Marie Kondo in the new Netflix series “Sparking Joy.” Adam Rose Netflix

UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties (Netflix) - In the fourth installment of this five-part series exploring stories from the world of sports, we get a look at the Danbury, CT, minor league hockey team, which was purchased in 2004 by Jimmy Galante, a trash magnate with mafia ties, and run by Galante’s “Mighty Ducks”-obsessed 17-year-oldson, A.J. (Note from Netflix: The HBO series “The Sopranos” was allegedly based on Galante and his family.) In the Trashers, A.J. wanted to create a blend of pro wrestling and The Mighty Ducks — “a combo of my favorite things, heroes and villains.” The result was a team of misfits combining rough play and record-breaking penalty minutes that drew a loud and loyal fanbase, including some celebrities and coverage on ESPN. Then the FBI showed up to put a lid on the Trashers and Jimmy Galante.

On Netflix: “UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties” tells the story of mobbed-up Jimmy Galante, who bought a minor league hockey team (The Trashers) for his teenage son A.J. to run. Then the FBI got involved. NETFLIX

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Mayberry Effect - This new documentary from Chris Hudson on the enduring charms of Mayberry, the kooky North Carolina hamlet of “The Andy Griffith Show,” explores the question of why this fictional town and its characters are such a cultural touchstone six decades later. Read more about the documentary, which is available starting today on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Fandango Now, Redbox on Demand and other streaming services.

Generation 9/11 (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This new documentary explores the impact of 9/11 through the stories of seven children who lost their fathers before they were born. More than 100 expectant fathers were killed during the terrorist attacks on September 11. The children of these men, now entering adulthood, carry a new sense of responsibility.

9/11: One Day in America (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Night 3 of Nat Geo’s four-night documentary series on 9/11, told in first-person accounts. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. (Read more about the series in our Sunday post.)

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.