What to Watch on Thursday: Country music in the spotlight at CMA Summer Jam

Dwight Yoakam and Carrie Underwood perform at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. The show airs Sept. 2 on ABC. ABC

CMA Summer Jam (8 p.m., ABC) - Individual performances and collaborations from more than 20 of the biggest stars in country music, filmed on July 27 and 28 at the open-air Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. Special performances by Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam and others.

grownish (8 p.m., Freeform) - In the Season 4 finale, Zoey accepts Luca’s help securing a new internship, making Aaron uncomfortable. This show has not been canceled or renewed by ABC/Freeform, so at present time we’re not sure if there will be a Season 5.

What We Do in the Shadows (10 p.m., FX) - Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion in the Season 3 premiere.

9/11 Inside the Pentagon (10 p.m., PBS NC) — In this 2016 documentary, survivors and first responders tell their stories of what happened behind the walls of the Pentagon on Sept. 11.

A.P. BIO (Peacock) - This series (formerly on NBC) drops all eight episodes of its fourth season today on Peacock. The first three seasons of the show are also available to stream on Peacock.

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu/Peacock) - The complete fourth season lands, with the Trolls coming together to hold their first election for Secretary of Skate, start a community garden, and welcome Tiny Diamond’s newest (and imaginary) friend, Shiny Diamond!

