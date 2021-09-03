What to Watch on Friday: A night with Rick James, Billie Eilish or the D’Amelios?

The documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” premieres on Showtime on Sept. 3. SHOWTIME

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (9 p.m., Showtime) - An intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often underappreciated figures. The documentary features rare footage of James’ incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James (who died in 2004). The film presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the “Punk-Funk” music he left behind.

Wicked in Concert (9 p.m., PBS NC) - A special exploring the music of the Broadway production “Wicked” with hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. North Carolina native Ariana Debose performs.

Worth (Netflix) - In this new Netflix original film, which takes place following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu) - This new unscripted series follows the D’Amelio family, who have gone from relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life to overnight success and thanks to TikTok fame. Charli, at the age of 16, became one of the biggest celebrities in the world with over 150 million followers combined, and became #1 on TikTok in less than a year. Her sister Dixie, now 19, is experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined and one of the fastest growing YouTube channels. Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA. Mom Heidi and dad Marc have moved their family cross-country to support their daughters’ dreams, and are doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+) - This Billie Eilish concert film features an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

Doctor’s Orders (Discovery+) - This documentary wanders into the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of recreation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder, and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, “Doctor’s Orders” exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

