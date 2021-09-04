What to Watch on Saturday: New movies on Hallmark and Lifetime

Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin star in the Hallmark movie “Journey of My Heart.” Courtesy Johnson Production Group / Crown Media

Cheer for Your Life (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight’s Fear the Cheer movie tells the story of, Cindy’s (Grace Patterson), whose spirits are crushed after she endures a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. Unfortunately, her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. When Cindy also disappears, her mother will have to beat the clock in order to save Cindy from becoming the next victim. This one also stars Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton.

8:46 Films (8 p.m., CBS) - A collection of four narrative short films telling stories of Black love and joy, eight minutes and 46 seconds at a time. This premiered earlier in the week on BET.

Journey of My Heart (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a young wildlife biologist travels to a remote Alaskan nesting area for bald eagles. She soon receives inspirational guidance from a Native American family and help from a mysterious wilderness guide. This stars Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin.

