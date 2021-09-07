What to Watch Tuesday: Ryan Murphy’s ‘Impeachment,’ a Bermuda Triangle mystery solved

(L-R): Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Fieldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones in Ryan Murphy’s FX series “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” FX

Impeachment: American Crime Story (10 p.m., FX) - The highly-anticipated third installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology series examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions. Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton and Clive Owen is President Bill Clinton. The cast also includes Colin Hanks, Judith Light, Blaire Underwood, Mira Sorvino, Kevin Pollack, Margo Martindale, Billie Eichner and Taran Killlam.

Queen Sugar (8 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 6 premiere, the Bordelon siblings must put their complicated lives aside so that they can come together to run the clan’s struggling sugar cane farm.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Expedition Bermuda Triangle (8 p.m., HISTORY) - During the filming of tonight’s Season 2 premiere, marine biologist and lead diver Mike Barnette and his team made two major discoveries in the waters off the coast of Florida in the infamous area known as the Bermuda Triangle.

▪ The team discovered a plane wreck that was positively identified as a WWII TBM Avenger plane by former Navy pilot and WWll craft expert Roy Stafford. This plane looks to be an identical match to the missing squadron of five planes referred to as the legendary ‘Flight 19’ (prominently featured in Spielberg’s movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) which took off from Ft. Lauderdale back on December 5, 1945 with 14 men on board and was never seen or heard from again.

▪ The team also located the shipwreck remains of what they believe to be The Sandra, a famous cargo ship that vanished without a trace on April 5, 1950 in the Bermuda Triangle 71 years ago with a 12-men crew on board. The identification was based on lab tests of cargo samples taken from the wreck site as well as a combination of Lloyd’s of London records, various documentation of the ship records of transfer and ownership, and ultimately locating the ship’s original design and drawings at the Mystic Seaport Museum. The Sandra is one of the featured disappearances in Charles Berlitz seminal best-selling 1974 book “The Bermuda Triangle” and is among the ships frequently mentioned when the “mystery’ of the Bermuda Triangle” is invoked.

9/11 specials airing tonight

Frontline: America After 9/11 (9 p.m., PBS NC) — This new two-hour special examines the U.S. response to the terrorist attacks and devastating consequences across three presidencies. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the Jan. 6 insurrection, veteran “Frontline” filmmaker and chronicler of U.S. politics Michael Kirk and his award-winning team expose the legacy of 9/11 and the ongoing challenge it poses for the president and the country.

The Pentagon Attack (10 p.m., Smithsonian) - In this special, see how the Pentagon attack on 9/11 was carried out and how it permanently altered air travel today. Every time a plane crashes, the world takes notice...and so do the experts whose job it is to figure out what happened. Witness accounts, interviews with investigators, and white-knuckle reenactments bring these air disasters to stunning life.

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 (Magnolia Channel on Discovery+) - Four families with children who were born after their fathers were killed on 9/11 share their stories of bravery and inspiration. They also reflect on how they rebuilt hope for their futures and came of age over the past 20 years.

