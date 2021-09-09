What to Watch Thursday: Series examines questionable small town murder convictions

Hilarie Burton Morgan hosts the Sundance TV series “It Couldn’t Happen Here,” which examines small town murder cases in which justice may not have been served. SUNDANCE TV

It Couldn’t Happen Here (10 p.m., Sundance) - This new true crime series, hosted by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (“One Tree Hill,” “The Walking Dead”), puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain if justice has been fully served. In each episode, Burton Morgan meets with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice. In the premiere episode, the town of Adel, Georgia, is rocked by a brutal robbery-homicide and locals quickly point to an outsider — Devonia Inman — as the killer. Over 20 years later, new evidence may point to Inman’s innocence. Other episodes this season will take place in Sauquoit, New York; St. Augustine, Florida; Cookeville, Tennessee; Shelbyville, Kentucky; and Rockville/Ellington, Connecticut.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Prime) - This new series is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on Nov. 26, 2008, which stunned the world and tragically took the lives of at least 165 people and more than 300 wounded. This medical thriller, set in the ER of a government hospital, seeks to uncover the untold stories of the brave first responders and hospital staff who saved several lives as chaos unfolded before them.

Top Chef: Family Style (Peacock) - This new series pairs of family members will work together to showcase their culinary prowess for judges and special guests. Padma Lakshmi hosts, Tom Colicchio is the head judge.

Kin (AMC+) - A new Irish gang drama starring Charlie Cox and Aidan Gillen starts on AMC’s streaming service, AMC+. In the first episode, the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family in Dublin, Ireland, are increasingly at odds with a powerful drug cartel. When the hotheaded son of Frank Kinsella gets into a violent confrontation with one of Eamon’s men, the Cunninghams retaliate. New episodes are available each Thursday.

9/11 specials airing tonight

9/11 Kids (8 p.m., PBS NC) - The 16 school children present in the Florida classroom when President W. Bush learned of the Sept. 11 attacks, now in their mid-20s, try to find their footing in a world shaped so much by that day.

No Responders Left Behind (Discovery+) — This feature documentary follows 9/11 responder and activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 first responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 responders like Ray is kept alive forever.

The 26th Street Garage: The FBI’s Untold Story of 9/11 (Paramount+) - This documentary, narrated by Tom Selleck, tells the never-told-on-television story of how in the desperate moments after the 9/11 attacks the FBI was forced to evacuate its New York headquarters, and with no resources transformed a greasy automotive garage into a new command center. There, the agents tackled disturbing questions. such as could the attacks have been prevented? But within hours, from the 26th Street Garage, agents launched the FBI’S most complex and important investigation in U.S. history. In the days that followed, they rewrote the rules for counter-terrorism operations forever. This film takes viewers inside this story of ingenuity, teamwork and determination through exclusive interviews with the FBI agents and officials who were there.

