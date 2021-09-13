What to Watch Monday: New DC Comics series and a Sandra Day O’Connor documentary

President Reagan and his Supreme Court Justice nominee Sandra Day O’Connor at the White House rose garden, July 15, 1981. O’Connor is the subject of a new American Experience documentary, “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First,” on PBS. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/ PBS

Hell’s Kitchen (8 p.m., Fox) - The three remaining chefs remaining in tonight’s season finale are tasked with cooking a five-course dinner service scored by celebrity judges. The final two chefs compete in their final dinner service, after which the last chef standing wins the grand prize.

Sandra Day O’Connor: The First (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Experience documentary looks at the life and career of Sandra Day O’Connor, from growing up on a cattle ranch in Arizona to her 25 years on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Halloween Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food Network) - In the Season 7 premiere, 10 bakers pay tribute to 1980s classic slasher movies at Camp Devil’s Food Lake. The competitors tackle cereal killer pies and mega cakes to impress judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young.

Back to Life (10 p.m., Showtime) - Season two picks up three weeks after the season one finale, and six weeks after Miri leaves prison. She is optimistic about her future. Her probation officer has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, she and her neighbor have been spending more time together, and she’s found her hair crimper.

Reasonable Doubt (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - On December 30, 1974, two armed men held up an Oklahoma liquor store. One woman, clerk Carolyn Rogers, was shot and killed. An 18-year old customer, Belinda Brown, was also shot but miraculously survived. She would go on to identify a 22-year old man named Glynn Simmons as the shooter. Despite Simmons’s claim that he was in another state at the time, he would be sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Now his desperate sister and niece are hoping that Chris and Fatima will join their fight to free Glynn.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ultra City Smiths (11 p.m., AMC) - This six-episode stop-motion animated show uses baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate, Carpenter K. Smith. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home. The series stars Kurtwood Smith, Jimmi Simpson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, John C. Reilly, Alia Shawkat, Tim Meadows, Luis Guzmán, Melissa Villaseñor, Terry O’Quinn, Debra Winger, Bebe Neuwirth and Jason Mantzoukas.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) - A new drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name, traversing a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome -- except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. The first three episodes are available today.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.